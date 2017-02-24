BIGBARN Radio Live

Three arrests after LSO deputies locate wanted subject in Laurel County

Friday, 24 February 2017 09:59
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Jason Back along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested three individuals on Thursday night February 23, 2017 at approximately 9:00 PM.

The arrests occurred off Dean Oakley Road, approximately 1 mile west of London after deputies developed information on the location of a subject wanted on a felony warrant.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they observed the wanted individual on the front porch. The wanted individual fled into the residence and attempted to flee out the back door of the residence but was apprehended after a short struggle with deputies. During the arrest this individual was found in possession of seven bags of suspected crystal meth.

In addition, the subject was also found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke crystal meth and a sum of US currency.

In addition, a female subject inside the residence who was reportedly the girlfriend of the wanted individual was charged with hindering prosecution.

A third individual who was wanted on warrants was also found at the residence.

The three individuals arrested were:

William Callahan age 32 of Dean Oakley Road, London charged on a Laurel circuit court indictment warrant of arrest charging criminal abuse – first-degree – child 12 or under; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Candus Rogers age 27 of Dean Oakley Road, London charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension – second-degree.

Jerry Grimes age 62 of Dean Oakley Road, London, charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense – second-degree.

All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of Laurel County Detention Center.

