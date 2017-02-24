UPDATE - Driver Identified in fatal Thursday afternoon traffic crash on KY 472 in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting an update on the fatal traffic crash investigated by the Laurel County Sheriff's office on Thursday afternoon February 23, 2017 which occurred on Ky. 472 approximately 1 mile east of London.

The driver and only occupant of the 93 Ford pickup has been identified as:

Shawn Baker age 41 of Robinson Rd. West, London.

Updated on February 24, 2017 at 1:55 PM.

Link to original article: BREAKING - Fatal traffic crash in Laurel County



