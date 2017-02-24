BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 1524 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

UPDATE - Driver Identified in fatal Thursday afternoon traffic crash on KY 472 in Laurel County

Friday, 24 February 2017 14:01 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting an update on the fatal traffic crash investigated by the Laurel County Sheriff's office on Thursday afternoon February 23, 2017 which occurred on Ky. 472 approximately 1 mile east of London.

The driver and only occupant of the 93 Ford pickup has been identified as:

Shawn Baker age 41 of Robinson Rd. West, London.

Updated on February 24, 2017 at 1:55 PM.

Link to original article: BREAKING - Fatal traffic crash in Laurel County


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.