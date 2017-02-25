KSP Conducts Missing Person Investigation in Madison County





RICHMOND, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing Madison County juvenile.

KSP Post 7 was called Friday evening and informed that Mikayla R. Wolney, 16 years old of Berea, did not return home from school. The initial investigation indicates that Mikayla was last seen at approximately 8:00 am Friday morning February 24, 2017 when she got off the bus at Madison Southern High School.

She was last seen wearing a white Madison Southern shirt and skinny blue jeans. Mikayla is described being 5’ 7” tall, 206 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She also has gauges in both ears, a small piercing in the top of her left ear, as well as a lip and nose piercing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mikayla Wolney are asked to call local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper John Northern.