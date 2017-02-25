BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 732 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

UPDATE - LOCATED UNHARMED / KSP Conducts Missing Person Investigation in Madison County

Saturday, 25 February 2017 11:08 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


RICHMOND, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing Madison County juvenile.

KSP Post 7 was called Friday evening and informed that Mikayla R. Wolney, 16 years old of Berea, did not return home from school. The initial investigation indicates that Mikayla was last seen at approximately 8:00 am Friday morning February 24, 2017 when she got off the bus at Madison Southern High School.

She was last seen wearing a white Madison Southern shirt and skinny blue jeans. Mikayla is described being 5’ 7” tall, 206 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She also has gauges in both ears, a small piercing in the top of her left ear, as well as a lip and nose piercing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mikayla Wolney are asked to call local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper John Northern.

####

UPDATE

RICHMOND, Ky. (February 25, 2017) -The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post has confirmed that Mikayla R. Wolney, 16 years old of Berea, was located unharmed this afternoon in Indiana, and is being transported back to Kentucky.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper John Northern.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.