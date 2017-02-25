BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 790 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Two stolen vehicles recovered – Five arrested, one cited in Whitley County

Saturday, 25 February 2017 12:14 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

WCSD Press Release - On February 21, 2017, Whitley County E911 received information about a stolen vehicle. K9 Deputy Brian Hensley located the Pontiac G6 at the described location.

Upon arrival, several people fled from the residence, including two jumping from a second story window.

Dep. Jonas Saunders immediately started travelling to K9 Dep. Hensley’s location. Williamsburg K9 Officer Elijah Hunter also responded to assist in efforts to apprehended those who fled.

Dispatchers confirmed the described Pontiac was stolen in Whitley Co., and a second vehicle, a silver Honda Civic, was reported stolen from Tennessee.

Five persons were arrested, and K9 Dep. Hensley is continuing the investigation.

Those arrested were:

  • Dexter Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Jr., 28, of Jellico, TN
  • Jonathan Nathan Thornton, 26, of Williamsburg
  • Joseph Lee Ellison, 35, of Jellico, TN.
  • Heather Nicole Bowlin, 29, of Williamsburg
  • Joshua K. Overbay, 29, of Jellico, TN

    • Fitzpatrick was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and receiving stolen property under $10,000.

    Thornton was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.

    Bowlin was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.

    Ellison was arrested related to a bench warrant, and he was charged with giving an officer a false name, tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of a legend drug and receiving stolen property under $10,000. Ellison was placed in a cruiser and after afterward a search of the rear section of the cruiser revealed needles and drugs.

    Overbay was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and receiving stolen property under $10,000. The resisting arrest charged stem from Overbay’s refusal to comply with a deputy’s orders.

    Jamie Hoover, 28, of Williamsburg, was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained while jumping from the second story window. Because he required medical treatment, Hoover was cited for second-degree fleeing or evading police and public intoxication.

    user has no rights to post comments

    Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

    Stevie & Thelma
    Furniture
    London, Kentucky

    I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

    CREDIT in a MINUTE
    WE FINANCE!

    606-878-1363

    Learn More

    157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
    Manchester, Kentucky
    (606) 594-8283

    (606) 594-9604

    - Complete -
    Line Of Used
    Auto Parts
    606-598-2603







    Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
    Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

    Designed by C-Double Web Development.