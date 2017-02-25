Two stolen vehicles recovered – Five arrested, one cited in Whitley County

WCSD Press Release - On February 21, 2017, Whitley County E911 received information about a stolen vehicle. K9 Deputy Brian Hensley located the Pontiac G6 at the described location.

Upon arrival, several people fled from the residence, including two jumping from a second story window.

Dep. Jonas Saunders immediately started travelling to K9 Dep. Hensley’s location. Williamsburg K9 Officer Elijah Hunter also responded to assist in efforts to apprehended those who fled.

Dispatchers confirmed the described Pontiac was stolen in Whitley Co., and a second vehicle, a silver Honda Civic, was reported stolen from Tennessee.

Five persons were arrested, and K9 Dep. Hensley is continuing the investigation.

Those arrested were:

Dexter Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Jr., 28, of Jellico, TN

Jonathan Nathan Thornton, 26, of Williamsburg

Joseph Lee Ellison, 35, of Jellico, TN.

Heather Nicole Bowlin, 29, of Williamsburg

Joshua K. Overbay, 29, of Jellico, TN

Fitzpatrick was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and receiving stolen property under $10,000.

Thornton was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.

Bowlin was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.

Ellison was arrested related to a bench warrant, and he was charged with giving an officer a false name, tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of a legend drug and receiving stolen property under $10,000. Ellison was placed in a cruiser and after afterward a search of the rear section of the cruiser revealed needles and drugs.

Overbay was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and receiving stolen property under $10,000. The resisting arrest charged stem from Overbay’s refusal to comply with a deputy’s orders.

Jamie Hoover, 28, of Williamsburg, was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained while jumping from the second story window. Because he required medical treatment, Hoover was cited for second-degree fleeing or evading police and public intoxication.