Drug related arrests of 2 Jackson County residents in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Friday afternoon February 24, 2017 at approximately 1:32 PM.

The arrest occurred off McWhorter Road, approximately 6 miles east of London after Detective Edwards located 2 individuals sitting in a vehicle near a cemetery and attempting to use oxycodone. A needle fell out of the vehicle when one of the occupants stepped out. Another needle was found in possession of the other occupant.

An investigation was conducted on both occupants and both were determined to be under the influence. The two occupants stated they had used oxycodone earlier in the day.

Arrested was:

Jennifer Boles age 33 of Highway 290, McKee, Kentucky charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Wilson age 33 of Highway 3630, Tyner, Kentucky charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



