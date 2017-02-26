Out-of-Control female subject complaint - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Justine González age 24 of Sweet Hollow Rd., London on Saturday night February 25, 2017 at approximately 6:26 PM.

The arrest occurred off Sweet Hollow Road, approximately 6 miles south London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of an out-of-control female subject.

When deputies arrived at the scene they observed this subject out-of-control and following a brief struggle with this subject, an arrest was made.

Justine González was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – second degree; and public intoxication – controlled substances.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



