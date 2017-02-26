BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 708 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Out-of-Control female subject complaint - Laurel County

Sunday, 26 February 2017 13:39 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Justine González age 24 of Sweet Hollow Rd., London on Saturday night February 25, 2017 at approximately 6:26 PM.

The arrest occurred off Sweet Hollow Road, approximately 6 miles south London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of an out-of-control female subject.

When deputies arrived at the scene they observed this subject out-of-control and following a brief struggle with this subject, an arrest was made.

Justine González was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – second degree; and public intoxication – controlled substances.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.