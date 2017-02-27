LSO Deputies Make Arrests - Seize Car, Cash, Marijuana and a Hand Gun

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Shannon Jones and Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9"Edge" arrested three adults and took two 17-year-old juveniles into custody after conducting a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle off Ky 192, approximately 4 miles west of London.

An investigation was conducted and deputies located and seized a large amount of US currency mostly in $20 bills, marijuana, a hand gun, and a 2007 Ford Mustang. All occupants were determined to be under the influence.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile from Corbin - this subject was in the driver's seat of the vehicle and was charged with trafficking in marijuana; possession of a handgun by a minor – first offense; carrying a concealed weapon; resisting arrest; menacing; and alcohol intoxication in a public place. The court designated worker was contacted and this individual was transported to Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Facility and detained.

A 17-year-old female juvenile was in a passenger seat and was determined to be under the influence. The court designated worker was contacted and through her this subject was released to an adult family member.

The three adults in the vehicle in passengers seats that were arrested are identified as:

• Tre Edwards age 19 of Palomino Trail, Corbin determined to be under the influence and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.

• Cody Baker age 20 of Rooks Branch Rd., Corbin determined to be under the influence and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.

• Cheyenne Henson age 18 Of Barbourville Rd., London determined to be under the influence and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.

All three adults were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of adults are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also a photo is attached of items seized.



