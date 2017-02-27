Vehicle pursuit and arrests in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Friday evening February 24, 2017 at approximately 5:54 PM.

The arrests occurred on Black Road in London after Detective Edwards attempted a traffic stop on a red colored Chevrolet S-10 pick up.

Detective Edwards activated his emergency equipment but this vehicle failed to stop disregarding traffic lights and fleeing at a high rate of speed against traffic. This vehicle attempted to cause Detective Edwards to wreck his police cruiser and did cause Detective Edwards cruiser to strike her vehicle causing substantial damage to the police cruiser.

Once the S-10 pickup was stopped the driver refused to exit the vehicle and had to be removed. This subject admitted using drugs earlier. An investigation was conducted and this subject was determined to be under the influence.

Detective Edwards arrested:

Michelle Neal age 41 of Tyes Ferry Road, Rockhold, Kentucky charging her with fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is victim; failure to wear seatbelts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense; resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal mischief – first-degree and other traffic violations. In addition, Michelle Neal was charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.

In addition a passenger in the vehicle threw a bag out the window during the pursuit – it contained several needles that contain suspected methamphetamine and several other unused needles.

Casey Lainhart age 40 of River Hill Road, East Bernstadt was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to wear seatbelts.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting at the scene was: For Laurel County Sheriff's Office – Sgt. Robbie Grimes and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo; For Kentucky State Police – Trooper Logan Howell and Trooper Jason Smith; For London City Police – Officer Justin Hopkins, Officer Justin Roby and Officer Stephen Sparks.

Photos of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



