Traffic stop in Whitley County results in meth arrest

WCSD Press Release | Feb 28, 2017 | - Around 10 p.m. February 27, 2017, Deputy Jonas Saunders conducted a traffic stop along Nannie Hubbard Road in the Candatown community.

Dep. Saunders observed a small plastic bag containing what’s believed to be methamphetamine in the front passenger side floorboard. Nearby was a glass pipe concealed within a sock.

The front passenger, Aaron Dewayne Cox, 32, of Davenport Lane was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Sergeant James Fox assisted in the investigation

Inset photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.