BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 672 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Traffic stop in Whitley County results in meth arrest

Tuesday, 28 February 2017 12:45 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

WCSD Press Release | Feb 28, 2017 | - Around 10 p.m. February 27, 2017, Deputy Jonas Saunders conducted a traffic stop along Nannie Hubbard Road in the Candatown community.

Dep. Saunders observed a small plastic bag containing what’s believed to be methamphetamine in the front passenger side floorboard. Nearby was a glass pipe concealed within a sock.

The front passenger, Aaron Dewayne Cox, 32, of Davenport Lane was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Sergeant James Fox assisted in the investigation

Inset photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.