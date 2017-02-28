Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Seeking Conservation Officer Recruits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 27, 2017) — Applications are now being accepted for conservation officer recruits at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 6.

The department plans to fill 25 positions statewide.

Applicants must be 21 years of age, possess a valid driver’s license and meet educational requirements or have experience in related fields.

The first step is to submit an application online at careers.ky.gov. Applicants should apply to Auto Req ID number 52700BR. Please note: All applicants are required to fully complete the online application in the Career Opportunities System (COS) to be considered for further review.

Applicants must meet the position requirements, which can be found on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ website at fw.ky.gov. Search under the keywords, “Career in Law Enforcement.”

Applicants must pass a written test, physical fitness test, swimming test, oral interview, psychological and drug screen, polygraph, background review and medical evaluation to be considered for selection.

Available counties will be determined at a later date with the following possibilities: Boone, Boyle, Breckinridge, Calloway, Carroll, Christian, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmondson, Elliott, Estill, Fayette, Gallatin, Garrard, Graves, Harlan, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Lawrence, Logan, Lyon, Madison, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, Metcalfe, Robertson, Rowan, Spencer, Todd, Trigg, Trimble and Wayne.

Applicants will be notified via email regarding the written test scheduling. Applicants should frequently check their email, including junk mail folders, after the posting closes. An initial email to applicants will include important time sensitive information and recipients will be required to respond by a specific date.