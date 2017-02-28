LSO deputy arrests Clay County resident for Theft by Unlawful Taking and other offenses





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott arrested Kristi Hicks age 34 of Hicks Hollow Rd., Manchester on Monday night February 27, 2017 at approximately 6:56 PM.

The arrest occurred off Johnson Road approximately 1 mile east of London after Deputy Parrott was dispatched to an apparent shoplifting complaint there.

Upon arrival Deputy Parrott conducted an investigation and found that this subject had apparently concealed five bracelets. In addition this subject was determined to be under the influence. This subject gave several false names during the investigation.

Kristi Hicks was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; theft by unlawful taking under $500; and giving officer a false name or address. In addition this subject was charged on a Clay County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting and failure to appear.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.