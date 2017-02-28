LSO Deputy Daniel Grigsby with his K-9 "Edge" make drug arrests

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby with his K-9 "Edge" arrested two individuals on drug charges after conducting an investigation on a suspicious vehicle parked in a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy., approximately 12 miles south London early Tuesday morning February 28, 2017 at approximately 1:16 AM.

During the investigation, Deputy Grigsby learned that one of the two suspects had an outstanding warrant.

During the arrest, Deputy Grigsby located suspected methamphetamine and heroin.

Michael Hamblin age 49 of Gregory lane, Barbourville was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin.

In addition this subject was charged on a Bell County bench warrant arrest for failure to appear in court on numerous traffic violations.

Also arrested was Larry Hembree age 34, of Lexington charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense- heroin, and possession of marijuana.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of accused are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of Deputy Grigsby and "Edge" courtesy of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.



