Injury traffic crash on I-75 in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Brandon Broughton along with Sgt. Brett Reeves investigated a two vehicle injury traffic crash with six injuries which occurred on I- 75 approximately 10 miles north of London on Tuesday afternoon February 28, 2017 at approximately 12:08 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a silver colored Toyota Corolla lost control traveling northbound, and struck the concrete median divider and overturned coming to rest back on its wheels. The occupants exited the vehicle. Then a black colored RAM 1500 pickup lost control trying to avoid the accident and struck the Toyota Corolla causing it to overturn again on it's top.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was identified as Kayla Wicker age 26 of Richmond. Occupants in the vehicle were identified as: Randall Combs age 28 of Hyden, and an eight-year-old male and a 10-year-old male – all occupants were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of possible injuries.

The driver of the black ram 1500 pickup was identified as: Lee Hess age 62 of Monroeville, Indiana and an occupant-Melinda Hess age 60 of Monroeville, Indiana – these two individuals transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of possible injuries.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Fire Department, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the state highway department.

Photo of crash site courtesy of the Laurel County Fire Department.