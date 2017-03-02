KSP Charges Garrard Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses





LANCASTER, Ky. (March 1, 2017) — On February 28, 2017, at approximately 7:08 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Roger D. Davis, 22, on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Davis was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Lancaster on February 28, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Davis is currently charged with 18 counts of distribution and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center.