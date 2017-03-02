BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 1844 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Missing 16 year old girl - Laurel County

Thursday, 02 March 2017 13:12 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes is investigating a missing 16-year-old juvenile case.

The juvenile is described as: Alexis Ramey age 16 of Waterworks Rd., London, white female, 5 foot,110 pounds, shoulder length brown colored hair, blue eyes, thin build, fair complexion. No clothing description is available. Unknown if a vehicle is involved.

Last seen off Waterworks Road, approximately 1 mile west of London at 7:30 AM Tuesday morning February 28, 2017. It is unknown where this subject may be headed.

Anyone with any information regarding this 16-year-old girl is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

A picture of the missing girl is attached.

Investigation is continuing by Sgt. Grimes.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.