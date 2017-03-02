BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 692 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

UPDATE - Missing 16 year old girl - Laurel County

Thursday, 02 March 2017 13:12 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


UPDATE from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on March 6, 2017:
"Alexis Ramey found safe by Corbin City Police"

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes is investigating a missing 16-year-old juvenile case.

The juvenile is described as: Alexis Ramey age 16 of Waterworks Rd., London, white female, 5 foot,110 pounds, shoulder length brown colored hair, blue eyes, thin build, fair complexion. No clothing description is available. Unknown if a vehicle is involved.

Last seen off Waterworks Road, approximately 1 mile west of London at 7:30 AM Tuesday morning February 28, 2017. It is unknown where this subject may be headed.

Anyone with any information regarding this 16-year-old girl is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

A picture of the missing girl is attached.

Investigation is continuing by Sgt. Grimes.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.