UPDATE - Missing 16 year old girl - Laurel County





UPDATE from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on March 6, 2017:

"Alexis Ramey found safe by Corbin City Police"

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes is investigating a missing 16-year-old juvenile case.

The juvenile is described as: Alexis Ramey age 16 of Waterworks Rd., London, white female, 5 foot,110 pounds, shoulder length brown colored hair, blue eyes, thin build, fair complexion. No clothing description is available. Unknown if a vehicle is involved.

Last seen off Waterworks Road, approximately 1 mile west of London at 7:30 AM Tuesday morning February 28, 2017. It is unknown where this subject may be headed.

Anyone with any information regarding this 16-year-old girl is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

A picture of the missing girl is attached.

Investigation is continuing by Sgt. Grimes.



