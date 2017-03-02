BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 1857 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Senator McConnell Comments on President Trump’s Executive Order on Waters of the United States Regulation

Thursday, 02 March 2017 13:30 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

U.S Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made the following comments Tuesday regarding President Donald Trump’s executive order directing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Army Corps of Engineers to begin a formalized review of the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) regulation:

“President Trump should be commended for doing what he can to begin turning back this attack on middle class families in Kentucky and across the country.

“Although this Obama-era regulation claimed to protect waterways, it was a blatant power grab by the federal government to regulate every pothole, ditch, and puddle in the nation. Based more on ideology than fact, the rule would directly harm the Middle Class.

“The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a nationwide stay against the rule in 2015. It recognized the serious legal questions about the rule.

“Earlier this year, I sent a letter to then President-Elect Trump, in which I asked him to begin the process of overturning this harmful regulation. I am thrilled to see that President Trump has decided to join our cause to protect Kentucky families and stop the growth of government bureaucracy.

“Together, we can find better ways to protect our environment without a regulatory assault on the Middle Class. That’s why I’ve previously joined with my colleagues to sponsor common-sense legislation to keep our waterways clean.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Administration and my colleagues in the Senate to promote safety through reasonable solutions.”

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.