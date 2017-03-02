BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP - Death investigation in Harlan County

Thursday, 02 March 2017 13:39 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Harlan, Ky. (March 1, 2017) – On February 24, 2017 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call that a female inmate at the Harlan County Detention Center had become unconscious while in her cell.

Employees at the Detention Center immediately contacted for EMS. The female inmate was transported to the Harlan County ARH and a short time later was pronounced deceased at approximately 3:38 p.m. by the Harlan County Coroner.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Sheena Coker, 26, of Evarts died from health related issues. At this time no foul play or charges are suspected. Case is still under investigation by Det. Kevin Miller.

