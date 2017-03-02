Four vehicle injury traffic crash in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott investigated a four vehicle - six person injury traffic crash which occurred on US 25 approximately 6 miles south of London on Tuesday evening February 28, 2017 at approximately 5:21 PM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a white colored Ford Focus was traveling southbound on US 25 and slid out of control hitting a vehicle in the rear which struck two other vehicles in the rear - the lead vehicle was stopped waiting to make a left turn off US 25.

The driver of the white colored Ford focus was identified as: L Timothy Cornett age 35 of Corbin – transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of possible injuries.

The first vehicle struck in the rear by the white Ford Focus was identified as a green colored GMC Envoy driven by Darrell Melton age 49 of London. Other occupants of the vehicle included: Melinda Melton age 49 of London; Sarah Melton age 21 of London; a three-year-old male juvenile; and a two-year-old female juvenile – all five individuals in the Envoy were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of possible injuries.

Another vehicle struck in the rear was identified as a black colored Kia Soul driven by Roy Smith age 49 of Barbourville – no injuries reported.

The fourth vehicle also struck in the rear was identified as a silver colored Chevrolet Suburban driven by Shannon Walters age 42 of Lily.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Lily Volunteer Fire Department.

Photos of crash attached.



