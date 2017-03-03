PSA - Programs offered by the Clay County Extension Office for March 2017





●Taking Control of Your Diabetes will be March 7, 14th and 21st at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. Have you recently been diagnosed with diabetes and want to receive diabetic recipes? Are you wondering what carbohydrates are and why you need to monitor them? Do you have a family member who needs help? Taking Control of Your Diabetes will provide you with information to help you understand and control your diabetes. What is your A1C and why is it important? FREE & open to the public! You must call the office at 598-2789 to register.

●There will be a Grafting Demonstration at the Laurel County Extension Office on March 9th at 10:00 am and a Pruning Demonstration in Laurel County at 1:30 pm. (location to be announced). Call 598-2789 for any questions.

●Fruit Tree Pruning Demonstration will be held in Clay County on March 14th at 1:30 pm. Chris Smigell, UK Horticulture Specialist, will be doing the demonstration. We will meet at the Clay County Extension Office at 1:00 pm and go on to the pruning site. Free and open to the public.

●Plate It Up Cooking School is scheduled for March 16th at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. The Plate It Up recipes are vegetables and fruits that can be grown in Kentucky gardens. Lora will demonstrate three recipes that you will get to sample. You must call 598-2789 to register so we will have enough food. Free and open to the public.

●4-H Variety Show will be on March 20th at 6 pm at the EXCEL Center beside McDonald's. (All acts should check in by 5:30 pm.) FREE & open to all youth ages 9-19. Do you sing, dance, play an instrument, comedy, dramatic readings, or perform in any other way? This is an opportunity to showcase your talents. Go online at https://clay.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-youth-development to print a registration sheet or please call Alissa Sebastian at 598-2789. You MUST pre-register by March 13th.

●Caregiving will be held March 24th at 10:00 am at the Extension Office and April 6th at 6:00 pm at the EXCEL Building. It is important to take responsibility to protect yourself and those around you by talking about and putting together a caregiving plan for the future. A plan will increase control, reduce stress and financial burden. It is never too early to start the caregiving conversation. This program is free and open to the public, but please call 598-2789 to register.

●Tobacco & Vegetable GAP Meeting will be March 28th at the Laurel County Extension Office at 6:00 pm. Dr. Bob Pearce, UK Tobacco Specialist and Bonnie Sigmon, Horticulture Specialist will be presenting the meeting. Call Jeff at 598-2789 for more information.

●There will be a Clay County Community Farmers’ Market meeting on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the EXCEL Building (beside McDonald’s). We will be discussing the upcoming market season and changes that we might need to make. We hope that you will make every effort to attend this important meeting.

●Leader’s Training “My Brain Has Left Me” will be March 30th at 10:00 am. Learn if nutrition and exercise have anything to do with brain function as we age. We will follow the training with a counted cross stitch program that will be one hour. All supplies will be furnished. Needlework is good for brain development. Call 598-2789 to let us know if you plan on attending. The program is free and open to the public.

# # # #

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.