LSO deputies make 3 arrests after a disturbance complaint

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Ddeputy Brandon Broughton and Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested three individuals 11 miles south of London on Thursday afternoon March 2, 2017 at approximately 12:30 PM.

The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched to investigate a disturbance complaint there.

When deputies arrived and conducted an investigation they found one subject in possession of methamphetamine and two other individuals with outstanding warrants.

Deputies arrested:

Cynthia Swafford age 33 of South Hwy. 1223, Corbin charging her with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

Danny Joe Smith age 35 Of Rita Ln., Corbin charged on a Wayne County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and promoting contraband – first-degree. In addition the subject was charged a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear for arraignment on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic offenses. In addition this subject was charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license and numerous traffic violations. In addition the subject was charged on a second Knox County bench warrant of arrest regarding failurer to appear in court on a child-support warrant.

Rachel Doan age 35 of Mjb Dr., London charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and numerous traffic violations.

All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.