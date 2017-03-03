BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP - Suspicious Incident / Laurel County

Friday, 03 March 2017 11:03
London, Ky. (March 03, 2017) – On Friday, March 03, 2017 at approximately 1:50 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received calls from several motorists on KY HWY 80 near the Pulaski and Laurel County line. Motorists advised that there was debris in the roadway and their vehicles had been damaged, by what they thought was gunfire.

Post 11 Troopers, along with several local agencies, responded to the scene. Subsequent investigation and a canvass of the surrounding area failed to yield a suspect or conclusive evidence of gunfire.

The incident is still under investigation by Post 11 Troopers and extra patrol will be provided to the area.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or future suspicious behavior is asked to contact Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

