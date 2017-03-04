UPDATE on Knox County missing person





Artemus, Ky. (February 15, 2017) – On February 15, 2017 the Kentucky State Police at Harlan, Post 10 received a call reporting a 23 year old male missing from the Artemus community of rural Knox County. Troopers from Post 10 responded to the residence and began an investigation into this matter.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Douglas M. Middleton, 23, left his residence at approximately 10:00 a.m. located on Walton Road. It was discovered that Mr. Middleton left walking behind his residence into the woods. According to his guardian, Mr. Middleton has a known disability and has never left his residence alone. Mr. Middleton’s guardian also stated that he has not been taking his medication.

Mr. Middleton is a white male, 5’6’’, 133 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes, thin build, and a beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue/gray striped jacket, and brown leather boots. At this time the Knox County Rescue Squad is actively canvassing the area searching for Mr. Middleton. If anyone has any leads or information the whereabouts of Mr. Middleton please contact Post 10, Harlan at 606-573-3131.

Case is still under investigation by Tpr. Russell Maynard.

###

UPDATE

On March 3, 2017 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call that Douglas Middleton, 23, of Artemus had been found alive in the woods located off of Noeville Hollow. Noeville Hollow is located off of US25E in Barbourville which is on the other side of the mountain from where Mr. Middleton went missing.

It appears that a home owner that lives in Noeville Hollow was searching the woods and located Mr. Middleton. Mr. Middleton had to be packed out of the woods by a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy and the Knox County Sort Team.

Mr. Middleton was alert and responsive while being packed out of the woods. He was transported to the Knox County ARH and then flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. At this time the case is still under investigation by KSP Tpr. Russell Maynard.

Also assisted at the scene were Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County Sort Team, Knox County EMS, and Barbourville Fire Department.

No other information is available to be released at this time.