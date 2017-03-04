Financial Aid Tip of the Month, March 2017
Federal student aid programs can help pay college costs
The federal government sponsors numerous financial aid programs that can help students and their parents pay college expenses. This brief summary from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) describes the more common federal grant and loan programs. Grants generally do not have to be repaid, but loans do.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is used to apply for all of these programs. Families seeking a PLUS Loan must also submit a separate application.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.