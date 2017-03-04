Two arrested at complaint off Auger Springs Road - Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested two individuals off Auger Springs Road, approximately 10 miles west of London on Thursday night March 2, 2017 at approximately 7:12 PM.

The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a male subject had unlawfully entered a residence and was fighting.

When deputies arrived at the scene this subject was still in the residence and deputies determined that he was under the influence and did not have permission to be there.

Larry Wilder age 46 of Baker Ridge Road, Keavy was charged with criminal trespassing – third-degree and public intoxication – controlled substances.

A second subject located there was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was identified as Sherri Purtee age 34 of Wise Owl Rd., Keavy charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances; criminal trespassing – third-degree; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and tampering with physical evidence.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.