Clay County resident facing numerous traffic violations





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Samantha Whittaker age 23 of Baker Hill Rd., Oneida, KY on Saturday morning March 4, 2017 at approximately 11:35 AM.

The arrest occurred on Wilson Road, approximately 10 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of an abandoned tan colored Chevrolet vehicle there that had caused property damage.

When Deputy Houston arrived at the scene he observed this subject passed behind the steering wheel with the engine still running.

An investigation was conducted and this subject was determined to be under the influence – she stated she had taken three Gabapentin and 2 Tramadol on Saturday morning. She further stated she was driving her vehicle 90 mph when she struck a cattle gate there. This subject also stated that she thought she was in Oneida, Kentucky.

Samantha Whittaker was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; speeding more than 26 miles over the speed limit; failure to wear seatbelts; reckless driving; and numerous other traffic violations and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.