Should Clay County residents brace themselves for a new tax?









Manchester, KY - According to an article published in the March 1, 2017 edition of The Manchester Enterprise a controversial new tax may be on the way.

Vanda Rice who is named in the article as being the head of the Clay County Tourism Commission has along with all other members of the commission except one appeared before the court (the article did not specify which court) seeking authority to place a tourism tax (lodging/restaurant) within the city that would only be used to promote tourism.

Also in the article:

Rice explained that the commission was a special purpose government entity that has spent the last year getting approved and getting all paperwork complete (the individual or agency that approved the commission was not specified). She said the commission meets each last Tuesday of the month in the Library Community Room and the public is invited to attend.

Read much more about the proposed "tourism tax" in the current issue of The Manchester Enterprise on sale now at your favorite news stand.

NOTE: ClayCoNews searched the Kentucky Secretary of State website at this link Search Businesses and could find no information concerning the Clay County Tourism Commission, Manchester/Clay County Tourism Commission or the Clay County/Manchester Tourism Commission.

We also searched the Special Purpose Government Entities (SPGE) Home at the following link with no result found.

However we did find a Manchester/Clay County Tourism Commission group on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1560670607568254/?ref=hovercard

Even though our failure to locate any documents relating to the tourism commission

does not mean that they don't exist.