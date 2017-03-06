Burglary investigation and arrest in Pulaski County





Pulaski County, KY - Sheriff Greg Speck reports that a Dixie Bend man was arrested on burglary charges after deputies responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a residence on Piney Grove West in Nancy, Kentucky.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 5, 2017 Deputy Brandon Smith responded to a burglary in progress at 3413 Piney Grove West. A female occupant in the home advised the 911 dispatcher that a male subject fled her home after being discovered.

Deputy Smith and Deputy Aaron Curtis began an immediate search of the neighborhood in an attempt to find a subject who fit the suspect's description. Deputy Curtis located a black Toyota Rav 4 parked on the shoulder of the road near the burglarized residence.

When deputies returned to the vehicle after searching the neighborhood, the vehicle had left the area. Deputy Brandon Smith later located the Toyota on west Highway 914 and conducted a traffic stop after observing a traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle, Dallas W. Morrow, Jr. age 39 of Burnside, Kentucky was taken into custody after an investigation and property found on his person linked Mr. Morrow to the residential burglary.

Dallas W. Morrow, Jr. was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center without further incident. He was charged with: 1. Burglary, 2nd Degree. 2. Failure To, Or Improper Signal. 3. Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License.

Detective Joey Johnson of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office continues the burglary investigation.

Photo courtesy of the Pulaski County Detention Center