LSO deputies charge subject with domestic violence





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Charlie Johnson along with Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Jordan Hammock age 31 of Sam Black Rd., London on Saturday March 4th, 2017 at approximately 7:54 PM.

The arrest occurred off Sam Black road, approximately 2 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to investigate an apparent domestic violence complaint there.

Upon arrival deputies learned from the female victim that allegedly this subject had picked her up and slammed her against the floor during an argument. The victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of possible injuries.

Jordan hammock was charged with assault – 4th degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.