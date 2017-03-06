BIGBARN Radio Live

Clay County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office in Autitor Harmon's list of local government audits released Monday

Monday, 06 March 2017 22:04 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 6, 2017) – Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon has released the following local government audits:

  • Barren County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Bell County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Boyle County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Breathitt County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Clay County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Elliott County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Estill County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Hardin County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Henry County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Johnson County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Letcher County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Meade County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Owen County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Powell County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Washington County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office
  • Whitley County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office 

    • ###

    The Auditor of Public Accounts ensures that public resources are protected, accurately valued, properly accounted for, and effectively employed to raise the quality of life of Kentuckians.

    Call 1-800-KY-ALERT or visit www.auditor.ky.gov to report suspected waste and abuse.

