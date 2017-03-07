Fatal Traffic Crash / Rockcastle County









London, Ky. (March 07, 2017) – On Tuesday, March 07, 2017 at approximately 5:20 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash with a fatality on KY HWY 461 in Rockcastle County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Adam Hensley determined that a 2008 Ford Mustang operated by Alexander S. Hooker, 21, of Brodhead, KY was traveling northbound when he crossed the center-line and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck head on, operated by Delaine K. Smith, 52, of Crossville, TN.

Hooker was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office.

Delaine Smith, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision was transported to Rockcastle Regional Hospital and later flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

Michael V. Smith, 56, of Crossville, TN, the passenger in the pick up truck who was not wearing a seat belt was transported to the Rockcastle County Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

Trooper Hensley is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Mount Vernon Police Department, Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement, Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office and Rockcastle County EMS.