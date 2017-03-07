Another drug roundup arrest in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Charlie Johnson arrested Ricky Witt age 51 of West 7th Street, London on Sunday evening March 5, 2017 at approximately 6:28 P.M.

The arrest occurred in London after this subject turned himself in and was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest regarding being sought by the Sheriff's office regarding the drug roundup - "Operation Fresh Start" which was conducted on January 6th, 2017 where sheriff's deputies were seeking 35 individuals on drug trafficking charges throughout Laurel County based on undercover investigations conducted by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Jason Back and Detective James Sizemore.

This subject was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Jason Back charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense-oxycodone (Drug Roundup Arrest).

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

26 persons have been arrested so far. More arrests will be taking place.

Sheriff Root stated that his "War on Drugs" will be continuing.