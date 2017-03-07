BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 752 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Another drug roundup arrest in Laurel County

Tuesday, 07 March 2017 13:20 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Charlie Johnson arrested Ricky Witt age 51 of West 7th Street, London on Sunday evening March 5, 2017 at approximately 6:28 P.M.

The arrest occurred in London after this subject turned himself in and was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest regarding being sought by the Sheriff's office regarding the drug roundup - "Operation Fresh Start" which was conducted on January 6th, 2017 where sheriff's deputies were seeking 35 individuals on drug trafficking charges throughout Laurel County based on undercover investigations conducted by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Jason Back and Detective James Sizemore.

This subject was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Jason Back charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense-oxycodone (Drug Roundup Arrest).

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

26 persons have been arrested so far. More arrests will be taking place.  

Sheriff Root stated that his "War on Drugs" will be continuing.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.