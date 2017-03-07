Subject charged on 2 outstanding warrants in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler along with Sgt. John Inman arrested Ricky Yocum age 38 of Waterworks Rd., London early Tuesday morning March 7, 2017 at approximately 1:40 AM.

The arrest occurred off Waterworks Road, approximately 1 mile west of London after this subject was arrested and charged on an outstanding bench warrant and an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Ricky Lee Yocum was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging one count of burglary – first degree and four counts of burglary – second-degree regarding a complaint filed by Trooper John Pratt regarding burglaries he investigated. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot and resisting arrest.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.