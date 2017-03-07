Commercial Vehicle Crash - Laurel County





London, Ky. (March 7th 2017) – On Tuesday March 7th 2017 around 1:00 P.M. officers from KSP-Vehicle Enforcement responded to a commercial vehicle accident located on KY 312 in Keavy, Kentucky.

Upon arrival and through investigation, officers found the operator 39 year old James Leroy Lamee of Mount Pleasant, Michigan was traveling north on KY312 in a 2013 Peterbilt tractor trailer, when the vehicle he was operating dropped off the roadway causing him to hit a ditch overturning, spilling frozen chicken into a nearby field.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours while crews worked to clean the debris from the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors and the driver was wearing a safety belt at the time of the incident. The operator was cited on for numerous commercial vehicle violations.

Assisting on Scene: CVE Officers Steven Douglas and Chris McQueen. Keavy Fire Department. Laurel Co. Emergency Management. CVE officer Mark Scott continues the investigation.