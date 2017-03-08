‘Surviving College’ booklets can help freshmen, adults









FRANKFORT, Ky. — “Surviving College,” a guide that helps college freshmen succeed during their first year on campus, is available free from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

The 36-page booklet includes sections about:

Majors and class schedules.

Staying healthy and safe on campus.

Learning styles and study tips.

Campus life.

Financial basics.

KHEAA also provides “Surviving College for Adults,” geared toward nontraditional students.

To order a free copy, email publications@kheaa.com. Please include your mailing address.

Online versions of both are available on www.kheaa.com.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.