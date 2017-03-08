‘Surviving College’ booklets can help freshmen, adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. — “Surviving College,” a guide that helps college freshmen succeed during their first year on campus, is available free from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
The 36-page booklet includes sections about:
KHEAA also provides “Surviving College for Adults,” geared toward nontraditional students.
To order a free copy, email publications@kheaa.com. Please include your mailing address.
Online versions of both are available on www.kheaa.com.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.