BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 542 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

‘Surviving College’ booklets can help freshmen, adults

Wednesday, 08 March 2017 06:15 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



FRANKFORT, Ky. — “Surviving College,” a guide that helps college freshmen succeed during their first year on campus, is available free from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

The 36-page booklet includes sections about:

  • Majors and class schedules.
  • Staying healthy and safe on campus.
  • Learning styles and study tips.
  • Campus life.
  • Financial basics.

    • KHEAA also provides “Surviving College for Adults,” geared toward nontraditional students.

    To order a free copy, email publications@kheaa.com. Please include your mailing address.

    Online versions of both are available on www.kheaa.com.

    KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

    For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.

    user has no rights to post comments

    Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

    Stevie & Thelma
    Furniture
    London, Kentucky

    I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

    CREDIT in a MINUTE
    WE FINANCE!

    606-878-1363

    Learn More

    CARS CARS CARS

    TAXTIME DEALS!!


    157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
    Manchester, Kentucky
    (606) 594-8283

    (606) 594-9604

    - Complete -
    Line Of Used
    Auto Parts
    606-598-2603







    Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
    Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

    Designed by C-Double Web Development.