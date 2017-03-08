3 arrested in Laurel County at courthouse in unrelated incidences

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that:

Cpl. Jack Caudill arrested Brandi Miller age 31 of Littontown Rd., East Bernstadt on Tuesday morning March 7, 2017 at approximately 10:30 AM. The arrest occurred at the Laurel County Judicial Center in London after this subject attempted to enter the courthouse at the Sheriff's Office security checkpoint and was found to be in possession of nine Suboxone strips not in a proper container. Brandi Miller was charged with prescription controlled substances not in proper container and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. ####

Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Cpl. Jack Caudill arrested Lillian Jordan age 25 of Keavy on Tuesday morning March 7, 2017 at approximately 11:20 AM. The arrest occurred at the Laurel County Judicial Center in London after this subject allegedly appeared in court facing a charge of public intoxication and pled guilty. Deputies observed that she appeared to be under the influence in court and conducted an investigation determining that she was under the influence. This subject stated she was taking muscle relaxants and had smoked marijuana prior to coming to court. Lillian Jordan was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

####

Sgt. John Inman along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby and Bailiff Jamie Etherton arrested Tommy Miller age 41 of Littontown Rd., East Bernstadt on Tuesday afternoon March 7, 2017 at approximately 12:05 PM. The arrest occurred at the Laurel County Judicial Center in London after this subject appeared in Laurel District Court and deputies observed that he appeared to be under the influence. Deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from this subject. An investigation was conducted and this subject was determined to be under the influence. During the investigation deputies also located a bag of marijuana in the subject's possession and two unopened packages Suboxone. This subject stated he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. Tommy Miller was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of marijuana; and possession of a controlled substance – second-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.