Manchester Police Department asking public's help
Manchester, KY - The Manchester Police Department is asking for your help in identifying this individual. On March 6, 2017 an individual dropped a envelope containing a large quantity of money in the parking lot of Quickie Market in Manchester.
This individual found the envelope and left the store.
Please call the Manchester Police Department at (606)-598-8411 ext.4 with information.
Source: Manchester Police Department Facebook page