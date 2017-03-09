Trucker Airlifted From Commercial Vehicle Accident Scene In Rockcastle County







Mount Vernon, Ky. (March 9th 2017) – On Thursday March 9th 2017 at around 2:30 A.M. officers from Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded to a serious accident located on I-75 near the 52 mile marker in Rockcastle Co. Kentucky.

Upon arrival and through investigation officer Mike Hamblin determined that 42 year old Raymond Najdowski of Sheboygan, Wisconsin was operating a 2015 Peterbilt tractor trailer traveling south on I-75 when for an unknown reason traveled off the roadway striking the earth embankment. The crash caused debris and much of the vehicles load of alcoholic beverages to spill on the roadway causing a large scale clean-up for this area.

Najdowski was air lifted from the scene and taken to the University Of Kentucky Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition at this time. The slow lane of I-75 is closed while cleanup crews continue working clean the crash site. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash and Najdowski was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Assisting on scene: CVE Officer John Bledsoe. Rockcastle Co Fire Department, Rockcastle Co. EMS and the Kentucky State Highway Department.