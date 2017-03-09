BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 631 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Trucker Airlifted From Commercial Vehicle Accident Scene In Rockcastle County

Thursday, 09 March 2017 19:40 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



Mount Vernon, Ky. (March 9th 2017) – On Thursday March 9th 2017 at around 2:30 A.M. officers from Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded to a serious accident located on I-75 near the 52 mile marker in Rockcastle Co. Kentucky.

Upon arrival and through investigation officer Mike Hamblin determined that 42 year old Raymond Najdowski of Sheboygan, Wisconsin was operating a 2015 Peterbilt tractor trailer traveling south on I-75 when for an unknown reason traveled off the roadway striking the earth embankment. The crash caused debris and much of the vehicles load of alcoholic beverages to spill on the roadway causing a large scale clean-up for this area.

Najdowski was air lifted from the scene and taken to the University Of Kentucky Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition at this time. The slow lane of I-75 is closed while cleanup crews continue working clean the crash site. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash and Najdowski was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Assisting on scene: CVE Officer John Bledsoe. Rockcastle Co Fire Department, Rockcastle Co. EMS and the Kentucky State Highway Department.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.