BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 856 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Crystal Meth Seized by Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Thursday, 09 March 2017 19:50 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County detectives and deputies discovered a large quantity of crystal meth at a residence off Owens Street ,in London while assisting Kentucky Probation and Parole on an investigation early Wednesday morning March 8, 2017 at approximately 9 AM.

The individual arrested is identified as:

Lyndon McWhorter age 57 of Owens Street London-- arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – Crystal Meth, and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The sheriff's office seized approx. 9 ounces of meth worth over $35,000.

Investigating for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Sheriff John Root, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Jason Back, Lieut. Greg Poynter, and Deputy Charlie Johnson.

Also assisting was Kentucky Probation and Parole. Drug investigations and arrests will continue.

Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.