Crystal Meth Seized by Laurel County Sheriff's Office







Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County detectives and deputies discovered a large quantity of crystal meth at a residence off Owens Street ,in London while assisting Kentucky Probation and Parole on an investigation early Wednesday morning March 8, 2017 at approximately 9 AM.

The individual arrested is identified as:

Lyndon McWhorter age 57 of Owens Street London-- arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – Crystal Meth, and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The sheriff's office seized approx. 9 ounces of meth worth over $35,000.

Investigating for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Sheriff John Root, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Jason Back, Lieut. Greg Poynter, and Deputy Charlie Johnson.

Also assisting was Kentucky Probation and Parole. Drug investigations and arrests will continue.

Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.