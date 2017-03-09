BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 857 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Burglary suspect airlifted to UK Hospital - Laurel County

Thursday, 09 March 2017 20:26 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Sgt. Brett Reeves assisted by London city police arrested Christopher Hart age 26 of Keavy Rd., London early Wednesday morning March 8, 2017 at approximately 8 AM.

The arrest occurred off Airview Drive, approximately 1 mile south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a male subject had apparently tried to kick in the door of a residence shattering the glass in the door, and also damaged a fence there.

When officers arrived at the scene, and conducted an investigation they charged this subject with public intoxication – controlled substances; burglary – second degree; criminal mischief – first-degree; and criminal trespassing – second-degree.

This subject was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of possible injuries sustained from cuts from kicking in the glass door. This subject was later transferred by air ambulance to UK Hospital Lexington for further treatment.

According to jail records: Christopher Hart was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center at 8:50 PM on March 8, 2017.

Photo courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.