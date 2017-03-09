Burglary suspect airlifted to UK Hospital - Laurel County







Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Sgt. Brett Reeves assisted by London city police arrested Christopher Hart age 26 of Keavy Rd., London early Wednesday morning March 8, 2017 at approximately 8 AM.

The arrest occurred off Airview Drive, approximately 1 mile south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a male subject had apparently tried to kick in the door of a residence shattering the glass in the door, and also damaged a fence there.

When officers arrived at the scene, and conducted an investigation they charged this subject with public intoxication – controlled substances; burglary – second degree; criminal mischief – first-degree; and criminal trespassing – second-degree.

This subject was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of possible injuries sustained from cuts from kicking in the glass door. This subject was later transferred by air ambulance to UK Hospital Lexington for further treatment.

According to jail records: Christopher Hart was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center at 8:50 PM on March 8, 2017.

Photo courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center



