VA Office of Economic Opportunity / BLS Data - February 2017

Curtis L. Coy

By Curtis L. Coy

Colleagues and Fellow Veterans,

The February 2017 BLS employment statistics were released today.  Attached is our monthly ‘cheat sheet’ for your use and information.

 The national unemployment rate for February 2017 decreased slightly from 4.8% to 4.7% and the Veteran unemployment numbers for February 2017 decreased from 4.5% to 3.9%.

Thanks to all of you who are working directly or indirectly, to ensure our Veterans have meaningful employment.

  • BLS_Employment_Data_February_2017.pdf

    • V/R

    Curtis L. Coy
    Veterans Benefits Administration
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    Washington, DC 20420
    VA Core Values:  Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence (“I CARE”)

    Please Remember:

  • If you would like to review prior messages sent through this listserv, click http://benefits.va.gov/vow/economic_opportunity.asp
  • If you would like to research, find, access, and, in time, manage your VA benefits and personal information please visit and/or register at https://www.ebenefits.va.gov/ebenefits-portal/ebenefits.portal.

