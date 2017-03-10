VA Office of Economic Opportunity / BLS Data - February 2017





By Curtis L. Coy

Colleagues and Fellow Veterans,

The February 2017 BLS employment statistics were released today. Attached is our monthly ‘cheat sheet’ for your use and information.

The national unemployment rate for February 2017 decreased slightly from 4.8% to 4.7% and the Veteran unemployment numbers for February 2017 decreased from 4.5% to 3.9%.

Thanks to all of you who are working directly or indirectly, to ensure our Veterans have meaningful employment.

V/R

Curtis L. Coy

Veterans Benefits Administration

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Washington, DC 20420

VA Core Values: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence ("I CARE")

