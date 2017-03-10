KSP - Fatal crash in Harlan County





Tremont, Ky. (March 10, 2017) – On Thursday, March 9th, 2017 around 5:30 pm Kentucky State Police Post 10 responded to a fatal collision in the Tremont community of Harlan County.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Andrea Joseph, 25, of Wallins, KY was operating a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer traveling south on US Hwy. 119. The passenger side tires dropped off the roadway onto the southbound shoulder.

Ms. Joseph over corrected, in an attempt to regain control, and struck the northbound end of the guard rail. Ms. Joseph was pronounced deceased at the scene by Harlan County Deputy Coroner Jim Rich.

Tpr. Kenny Abner is in charge of the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Sgt. Danny Caudill, Tpr. Jared Boggs, Tpr. Josh Messer, Johnson LifeCare, Harlan County Rescue Squad, and Wallins Fire Department.