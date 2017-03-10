BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP Employee Named Top Driver’s License Examiner In State By National Group

Friday, 10 March 2017 12:23
Kentucky State Police Driver Examiner Renee McCoy (left) received her AAMVA Kentucky Examiner of the Year award
from KSP Driver Testing Branch Region 4 Supervisor Sgt. Derris Hedger (right).

FRANKFORT, Ky.  Kentucky State Police Driver Testing Examiner Renee McCoy has been named 2016 International Driver Examiner Certification (IDEC) Examiner of the Year for Kentucky by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA).

A resident of Bedford, Ky., McCoy is a 17-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police. She joined the Driver Testing Branch in 1999 and is assigned to Region 4, which covers Gallatin, Henry, Oldham and Trimble counties.

“Renee is a proactive employee and is always willing to go the extra mile in every aspect of the job,” says Capt. Chris Steward, commander of the KSP Driver Testing Branch in Frankfort. “Customer service is an essential function in the Driver Testing Branch. Renee is always professional and friendly and goes above and beyond to assist the citizens in her region with their driver testing needs. Her daily actions and attitude reflect positively on not only on herself, but the agency as well.”

AAMVA is a nonprofit organization developing model programs in motor vehicle administration, law enforcement and highway safety. The association also serves as an information clearinghouse in these areas, and acts as the international spokesman for these interests. Founded in 1933, AAMVA represents the state and provincial officials in the United States and Canada who administer and enforce motor vehicle laws. AAMVA’s programs encourage uniformity and reciprocity among the states and provinces. The association also serves as a liaison with other levels of government and the private sector. Its development and research activities provide guidelines for more effective public service. AAMVA’s membership includes associations, organizations and businesses that share an interest in the association’s goals.

