KSP Employee Named Top Driver’s License Examiner In State By National Group

Kentucky State Police Driver Examiner Renee McCoy (left) received her AAMVA Kentucky Examiner of the Year award

from KSP Driver Testing Branch Region 4 Supervisor Sgt. Derris Hedger (right).

FRANKFORT, Ky.  Kentucky State Police Driver Testing Examiner Renee McCoy has been named 2016 International Driver Examiner Certification (IDEC) Examiner of the Year for Kentucky by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA).

A resident of Bedford, Ky., McCoy is a 17-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police. She joined the Driver Testing Branch in 1999 and is assigned to Region 4, which covers Gallatin, Henry, Oldham and Trimble counties.

“Renee is a proactive employee and is always willing to go the extra mile in every aspect of the job,” says Capt. Chris Steward, commander of the KSP Driver Testing Branch in Frankfort. “Customer service is an essential function in the Driver Testing Branch. Renee is always professional and friendly and goes above and beyond to assist the citizens in her region with their driver testing needs. Her daily actions and attitude reflect positively on not only on herself, but the agency as well.”

