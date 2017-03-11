BIGBARN Radio Live

Deadline to apply for $1,500 “I Am UNITE” Scholarship is Friday, March 17

Saturday, 11 March 2017
High school seniors in the 32-county region served by Operation UNITE have until Friday, March 17, to submit their application for a $1,500 “I Am UNITE” Scholarship.

To be eligible for these needs-based scholarships, seniors must be a current or former member of a school-based UNITE Club or have attended Camp UNITE as either a camper or a Team Leader.

The UNITE Board of Directors plans to award a minimum of 20 scholarships that can be used for post-secondary educational expenses.

Complete details on how to apply for an “I Am UNITE” Scholarship can be found on the UNITE website at http://operationunite.org/youth-initiatives/scholarships/

* * * * *

In 2003, Fifth District Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (R-Somerset) worked to create Operation UNITE, a regional anti-drug initiative empowering citizens groups and community leaders in 32 southern and eastern Kentucky counties. UNITE, which stands for Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment & Education, seeks to fight the drug epidemic by expanding drug awareness and education programs to keep people from using drugs; coordinating drug treatment and outreach programs for those who are already addicted; and operating regional undercover law enforcement task forces for interdiction and prosecution of those dealing drugs.
For more information contact Nancy Hale toll-free at 1-866-678-6483.

Drug Tip Hotline – 1-866-424-4382 / Treatment Referral Line – 1-866-90-UNITE (1-866-908-6483)

