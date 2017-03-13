BIGBARN Radio Live

Murder-For-Hire Investigation and Arrest / Whitley County

Monday, 13 March 2017 10:51 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Williamsburg, Ky. (March 13, 2017) – On Friday, March 10, 2017 at approximately 4:10 PM, Trooper David Lassiter arrested William T. Sutton, 54, of Corbin at the Whitley County Detention Center where he was awaiting a court appearance on previous charges.

Sutton’s arrest was the result of a two-week long investigation by Trooper Lassiter that began when Lassiter received information that Sutton, while incarcerated, was conspiring to have four people, including two Whitley County court officials, murdered.

Sutton remains at the Whitley County Detention Center on the additional charges of 4 counts of Complicity to Commit Murder, 4 counts of retaliating against a Participant in a Legal Process and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Trooper Lassiter is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by the Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Special Agent Todd Tremaine.

Photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center

