KSP - Murder in Knox County





Dewitt, Ky. (March 14, 2017) - On March 13, 2017 at approximately 10:57 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call about a stabbing at a residence on Moores Creek Road in the Dewitt community of Knox County.

Troopers from Post 10 responded to the residence and began an investigation. Troopers located a male individual deceased in the living room by the front door. KSP Det. Jake Wilson was contacted to respond to the scene to lead the investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Gary Hobbs, 33, of Dewitt was stabbed twice in the chest by Brandon Burnett, 27, of Dewitt and found deceased in the living room. Mr. Burnett stated that Mr. Hobbs was attempting to leave the residence when he shut the door preventing Hobbs to leave. Mr. Burnett then stabbed Mr. Hobbs twice. Mr. Hobbs was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Knox County Coroner. Mr. Hobbs had been at the residence visiting and was attempting to leave and go back to his residence when he was stabbed.

Mr. Burnett was taken to Barbourville Police Department and interviewed. Mr. Burnett admitted to stabbing Mr. Hobbs and was charged with murder. He also admitted to taking different drugs, including Flaka during the evening. Mr. Burnett was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Case is still under investigation by Det. Jake Wilson.

Also assisting at the scene were Tpr. Chad Gregory, Tpr. Russell Maynard, Captain Phillip Burnett, and the Knox County Coroner.