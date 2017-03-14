Paris Man Receives 11-year Sentence for Child Pornography Charges





Investigation, prosecution lead by the Office of the Attorney General

Frankfort KY. (March 13, 2017) – Attorney General Andy Beshear announced today that a Paris man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Matthew Tipton, 27, of Paris, received the recommended sentencing given to him by a jury in December 2016 when he was found guilty of 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

This case was the result of a 2015 investigation into Tipton by Beshear’s Cyber Crimes Unit. The investigation uncovered more than 2,000 images and 150 videos depicting child pornography stored on devices in Tipton’s home.

The work of the Cyber Crimes Unit, a Division of the Department of Criminal Investigations in the Office of the Attorney General, is part of Beshear’s core mission to keep sexual predators away from Kentucky’s families and children.

Beshear’s Office of Special Prosecutions prosecuted the case.

“Shielding Kentucky’s children from online predators and sexual abuse is one of my top priorities,” Beshear said. “I appreciate the investigators and prosecutors in my office that worked so hard to secure justice in the case.”

The Office of the Attorney General’s work to prevent child abuse in 2016 led to the arrest of more online child predators than any year in the history of the office. The number of arrests, indictments and convictions total nearly 80.

Tipton will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.