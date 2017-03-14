Check scheme suspects arrested

Update - All 4 individuals arrested and charged this past weekend. updated: 3-13-17

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office has identified 4 suspects allegedly involved in a forged check scheme that occurred in Laurel County between March 3, 2017 and March 7, 2017.

The investigating deputy, Sgt. Robbie Grimes, has obtained arrest warrants for the four suspects involved in the theft ring who are now being sought.

Allegedly the four individuals unlawfully assumed the identity of a local church forging counterfeit checks and cashing or attempting to cash those checks at a local bank. An alert bank employee at 1st national bank of London intercepted a large check before it was cashed, resulting in an investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff's office and the resulting information that developed on the four suspects who have now been identified.

The total amount of money this theft ring withdrew was $15,327.

The suspects being sought are:

• David Hosey age 60 of Lexington

• Leo Hull age 50 of Lexington

• Mitchell Followell age 47 of Harrodsburg

• Benjamin Knight age 22 of Dry Ridge

All four individuals are being sought on charges of theft by deception; theft of identity of another without consent; criminal possession of a forged instrument first-degree; forgery-1st degree; and engaging in organized crime.

Photos the four individuals being sought is included.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606 – 864-6600. Information will be strictly confidential.