More arrests by LSO deputies & K-9 "Edge" as the "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective James Sizemore along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge" and Deputy Travis Napier arrested two individuals off Begley Road, approximately 3 miles north of London near East Bernstadt on Tuesday night March 14, 2017 at approximately 7:03 PM.

The arrests occurred after a drug investigation was conducted and a search warrant was executed at Rachel Jones residence off Begley Road. Detectives and deputies located several large bags of suspected crystal meth, several small bags of crystal meth, several bags of marijuana, three sets of digital scales, glass pipes with residue, two handguns, a Xanax bar, an assortment of tablets, and US currency. Over 4 ounces of crystal meth was seized along with 10 ounces of marijuana.

Arrested was:

• Rachel Jones age 57 of Begley Road, London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; and trafficking in marijuana 8 ounces or more but less than 5 pounds – second offense.

• William Burkhart age 28 of Star Hill road, London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine – less than 2 grams of methamphetamine; and trafficking in marijuana – less than 8 ounces – first offense.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Sheriff John Root stated that drug investigations will continue on a daily basis as the "War on Drugs" continues.